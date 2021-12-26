Left Menu

Nigeria returnee, family test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

A 57-year-old returnee from Nigeria, four other members of his family and their domestic help have tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, an official said on Sunday.Their samples have been sent for whole-genome sequencing to find out whether they have been infected by the Omicron strain, Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Narsing Pawar Sambhaji said.

PTI | Tinsukia | Updated: 26-12-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Their samples have been sent for whole-genome sequencing to find out whether they have been infected by the Omicron strain, Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Narsing Pawar Sambhaji said. The man had returned from Nigeria's Lagos more than a week ago, he said.

''The six people also tested positive for the Omicron variant in a kit developed by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Dibrugarh. However, their samples have been sent to the North East Institute of Science and Technology in Jorhat for whole-genome sequencing and further corroboration,'' Sambhaji said.

''Their exact status will be known after we receive the whole-genome sequencing report in 2-3 days,'' the official added.

