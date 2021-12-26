Left Menu

Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hits Himachal's Mandi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Sunday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

ANI | Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-12-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 20:45 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 occurred around 18:50 hours at a depth of 5 km.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

