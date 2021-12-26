Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hits Himachal's Mandi
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Sunday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
ANI | Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-12-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Sunday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 occurred around 18:50 hours at a depth of 5 km.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement