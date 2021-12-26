Left Menu

Dense-fog warning for Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 21:01 IST
Dense-fog warning for Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The minimum temperature saw a marked rise in many places across Odisha on Sunday but the MeT Department warned of dense fog till Monday morning.

There will be no major change in the minimum temperature for the next four-five days and it will remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal across the state, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Overcast skies led to dense fog in a few places in Angul, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Ganjam districts on Sunday, a bulletin stated.

The weatherman issued a yellow warning of dense fog in some places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

The highest maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, while the lowest of 8 degrees Celsius was registered in Sundargarh, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021