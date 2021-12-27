Scientists detect four enormous cavities in gigantic galaxy cluster

A deep Chandra study of the galaxy cluster known as RBS 797 has uncovered two separate pairs of cavities extending away from the center of a galaxy cluster, with scientists believing that a pair of supermassive black holes may be behind the unusual set of cosmic cavities spotted in the cluster which is located about 3.9 billion light-years from Earth.

While previous X-ray studies revealed two pronounced X-ray cavities in the east-west (E-W) direction, the pair of cavities in the north-south (N-S) direction in RBS 797 was detected in a new, much longer Chandra observation. The analysis of the data provided by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory shows that the age difference for the E-W and the newly discovered N-S cavities is less than 10 million years.

According to Francesco Ubertosi of the University of Bologna in Italy, the lead author of the Chandra study, and his colleagues, RBS 797 contains a pair of supermassive black holes that have launched jets in perpendicular directions at almost the same time, creating a quartet of cavities.

Scientists have found four enormous cavities at the center of a galaxy cluster using NASA's @chandraxray Observatory.These cavities may have been caused by eruptions from two black holes that are only separated by 250 light years!! Learn MORE>> https://t.co/116xfORSS8 pic.twitter.com/EoQNOWlH5j — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) December 16, 2021

Another possible explanation is a scenario wherein only one supermassive black hole is responsible for the formation of two pairs of equidistant X-ray cavities in RBS 797- with jets that somehow manage to flip around in a direction quite quickly.

"If there is only one black hole responsible for these four cavities, then we will have to trace the history of its activity. Key aspects are how the jets' orientation changed quickly, and whether this is related to the galaxy cluster environment or to the physics of the black hole itself – or even a combination of both," said Fabrizio Brighenti, a University of Bologna co-author.