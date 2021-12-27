Left Menu

Fire at footwear factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 13:17 IST
Fire at footwear factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a footwear factory in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Monday morning and spread to another adjoining unit, officials said.

No injury or casualty has been reported so far, the Delhi Fire Service officials said.

''We received a call about the fire at around 9.05 am and rushed four fire tenders immediately. Since the fire also spread to an adjoining factory, so in total, our 20 fire tenders have been deployed at the spot,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The fire has been brought under control, he said.

The footwear factory which caught fire comprises basement, ground floor and two-storey building, according to the fire department.

The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021