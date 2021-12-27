Fire at footwear factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri

A fire broke out at a footwear factory in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Monday morning and spread to another adjoining unit, officials said.

No injury or casualty has been reported so far, the Delhi Fire Service officials said.

''We received a call about the fire at around 9.05 am and rushed four fire tenders immediately. Since the fire also spread to an adjoining factory, so in total, our 20 fire tenders have been deployed at the spot,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The fire has been brought under control, he said.

The footwear factory which caught fire comprises basement, ground floor and two-storey building, according to the fire department.

The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained, they said.

