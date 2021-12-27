OBITUARY-Modern-day Darwin, E.O. Wilson, dies at 92
Wilson, a U.S. naturalist dubbed the "modern-day Darwin" died on Sunday at the age of 92 in Massachusetts, his foundation said in a statement. Alongside British naturalist David Attenborough, Wilson was considered one of the world's leading authorities on natural history and conservation. Wilson was also a world authority on ants, of which he discovered more than 400 species.
Alongside British naturalist David Attenborough, Wilson was considered one of the world's leading authorities on natural history and conservation. Wilson's Half-Earth Project calls for protecting half the planet's land and sea so there are enough diverse and well-connected ecosystems to reverse the course of species extinction, which is happening at a rate not seen in 10 million years.
The United Nations has urged countries to commit to conserving 30% of their land and water – almost double the area now under some form of protection - by 2030, a target known as "30 by 30" and inspired in part by Wilson. Wilson was also a world authority on ants, of which he discovered more than 400 species. He wrote two Pulitzer Prize-winning books and popularized the term "biodiversity".
The Harvard University scientist had been living in a retirement community in the northeastern United States and had recently published the latest in a long series of books on biodiversity.
