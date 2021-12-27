Left Menu

Building collapses in TN, no casualties

A block of a residential building complex, housing 24 flats, collapsed here on Monday reducing tenements to a huge mound of rubble. The collapsed block was part of a large residential complex at Thiruvotriyur in north Chennai, developed in 1993 by the TN Urban Habitat Development Board TNUHDB.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 13:35 IST
Building collapses in TN, no casualties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A block of a residential building complex, housing 24 flats, collapsed here on Monday reducing tenements to a huge mound of rubble. No casualties were reported as residents moved out of their flats hours before the collapse after noticing widening cracks in their block. Domestic appliances, however, were buried in the debris. The collapsed block was part of a large residential complex at Thiruvotriyur in north Chennai, developed in 1993 by the TN Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB). Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered alternative housing arrangements and an assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each of the 24 affected families, an official release here said. In September, 2021 the government had renamed the TN Slum Clearance Board, established in 1970 as the TNUHDB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021