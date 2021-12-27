Left Menu

Omar, Mehbooba fume over UT admin opening J-K to real estate investors

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday hit out at the administration for opening the union territory to real estate investors, alleging that it is being done to change the demography of the region.The comments came after the Jammu and Kashmir administration signed 39 MoUs worth Rs 18,300 crore with the countrys real investors for the development of housing and commercial projects in the union territory.Once again the true intentions of the government are brought to the fore.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:37 IST
Omar, Mehbooba fume over UT admin opening J-K to real estate investors
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday hit out at the administration for opening the union territory to real estate investors, alleging that it is being done to change the demography of the region.

The comments came after the Jammu and Kashmir administration signed 39 MoUs worth Rs 18,300 crore with the country’s real investors for the development of housing and commercial projects in the union territory.

''Once again the true intentions of the government are brought to the fore. While offering to secure the land, jobs, domicile laws & identity of the people of Ladakh, J&K is being put up for sale. People of Jammu should beware, 'investors' will buy up land in Jammu long before Kashmir,'' Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Mehbooba tweeted, ''J&K’s special status was illegally revoked to dehumanise, dispossess & disempower the only Muslim majority state in India. GOIs brazen loot & sale of our resources shows that the sole motive is to annihilate our identity & change the demography.'' PTI MIJ AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

