Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia lays foundation of project to renovate veterinary hospital

It will have a doctors room, a surgical room, an OPD and a space for treatment of large and small animals on the first floor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:44 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday laid the foundation stone of a project to renovate a veterinary hospital in east Delhi's Patparganj.

The four-story hospital building will also house a mohalla clinic, recreational hall and library among others, the deputy chief minister's office said in a statement.

''The renovated veterinary hospital will be a four-storeyed semi-permanent building. It will have a doctor's room, a surgical room, an OPD and a space for treatment of large and small animals on the first floor. On the second floor as well there will be a room for the doctor, a room for lab and the staff. There is a provision of two flats for the hospital staff on the third floor, and a library and hall on the fourth floor,'' it said.

The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the renovation project and it will be ready in seven months.

Sisodia said the mohalla clinic in the building will serve the residents of Laxmi Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Trilokpuri and Kondli along with Patparganj so that they don't have to go to farther hospitals for their treatment.

''The government is short of space, so we want to utilise the space available to its maximum capacity.... They can also avail the facility of 212 free health checkups or tests at this clinic. The library at the upper level of the hospital will provide a comfortable space for students to study and the hall will be opened to the senior citizens for recreation purposes,'' Sisodia said.

