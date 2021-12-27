5.3 magnitude earthquake hits J&K
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
So far, there are no reports of damage due to the quake, they said.
Tremors were felt around 7.01 pm, the officials said.
The earthquake was 5.3 in magnitude and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Astore area of Gilgit Baltistan, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Gilgit Baltistan
- Astore
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kashmir continues to record minimum temperatures below freezing point
Real Kashmir storm into second successive IFA Shield final
PM Modi has sought details on terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: PMO.
PM Modi expresses condolences to families of security personnel killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
2 killed, 12 injured as terrorists target police bus in Kashmir on Parliament Attack anniversary