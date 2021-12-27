Left Menu

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 19:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

So far, there are no reports of damage due to the quake, they said.

Tremors were felt around 7.01 pm, the officials said.

The earthquake was 5.3 in magnitude and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Astore area of Gilgit Baltistan, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

