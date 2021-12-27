Building collapses in TN, no casualties

A block of a residential building complex, housing 24 flats, collapsed here on Monday, reducing tenements to a huge mound of rubble. No casualties were reported as residents moved out of their flats hours before the collapse after noticing widening cracks inside of their houses. Domestic appliances and household goods, however, were buried in the debris.

A cloud of dust emerged when the building crumbled and anxious residents crowded the spot. Police, fire and rescue personnel rushed to spot and cordoned off the area. Backhoe loaders were deployed by authorities to clear the rubble. Some residents said they lost household items and consumer durables. The collapsed block was part of a large residential complex at Thiruvotriyur in north Chennai, developed in 1993 by the TN Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered alternative housing arrangements and an assistance of Rs one lakh to each of the 24 affected families, an official release here said.

The CM said he has directed officials to identify old structures and take appropriate safety measures to avoid recurrence of such an incident. Tha Mo Anbarasan, Minister for Rural Industries, who holds the TNUHBD portfolio, inspected the spot and interacted with affected residents, who have been provided food and accommodation elsewhere.

The block, part of a state developed housing complex, was built in 1993, the Minister said and blamed the previous AIADMK regime for not taking any steps to pull down dilapidated tenements and build new structures. ''The Chief Minister has ordered that the affected people should be provided alternative housing. Soon, they will be allotted tenements,'' he said. A team of experts has been appointed to ascertain the structural stability of other adjacent blocks in the housing complex, he said, adding that appropriate follow up action would be taken, based on the findings.

''If the team recommends alternative housing for residents who live near the block that collapsed, they will also be provided tenements (by the government). An allocation of Rs 1.27 crore has been made to carry out repairs to dilapidated structures (in the north Chenani housing complex).'' A government commissioned study found that in Chennai alone 23,000 tenements (built 45 years ago) have become unhabitable and when this was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Stalin, he ordered providing new houses for people living in such flats, following phased demolition of old structures. For 2021-22, an allocation of Rs 2,500 crore has been made by Stalin for building 7,500 new apartment complexes.

All dilapidated tenements, built and allotted to beneficiaries by government agencies in Chennai, would be demolished and rebuilt within five years and Rs 125 crore has been set apart to refurbish/renovate old apartments in Chennai, the Minister said.

In September, 2021 the government had renamed the TN Slum Clearance Board, established in 1970, as the TNUHDB.

