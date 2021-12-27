Left Menu

Greater Noida to soon get wrestling court with two rings

Apart from this, there will also be facilities for changing rooms and toilets.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-12-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 20:13 IST
Greater Noida to soon get wrestling court with two rings
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Tender to develop a wrestling court with two rings has been finalised with an estimated expenditure of Rs 60 lakh, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said on Monday.

The facility would come up in Sector 37 of Greater Noida where a sports complex is also proposed, the GNIDA said.

''The company (M/s Pankaj Jain) which will be developing the wrestling court has been finalised through the tender process. About Rs 60 lakh will be spent on the project,'' it said in a statement.

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan said a lot of emphasis is being laid on increasing sports facilities in Greater Noida, especially for the villages, since the launch of Centre's 'Khelo India' initiative.

According to officials, about four hectares of space has been earmarked for a sports complex in Sector 37.

The wrestling court will be built in a 50 by 15 metres area, with two rings, both measuring 12 by 12 metres, in it. Apart from this, there will also be facilities for changing rooms and toilets. There will also be a spectator gallery, the officials said.

Bhooshan has instructed the developer to start the wrestling court soon and complete it on time, according to the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021