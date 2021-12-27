Greater Noida to soon get wrestling court with two rings

Tender to develop a wrestling court with two rings has been finalised with an estimated expenditure of Rs 60 lakh, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said on Monday.

The facility would come up in Sector 37 of Greater Noida where a sports complex is also proposed, the GNIDA said.

''The company (M/s Pankaj Jain) which will be developing the wrestling court has been finalised through the tender process. About Rs 60 lakh will be spent on the project,'' it said in a statement.

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan said a lot of emphasis is being laid on increasing sports facilities in Greater Noida, especially for the villages, since the launch of Centre's 'Khelo India' initiative.

According to officials, about four hectares of space has been earmarked for a sports complex in Sector 37.

The wrestling court will be built in a 50 by 15 metres area, with two rings, both measuring 12 by 12 metres, in it. Apart from this, there will also be facilities for changing rooms and toilets. There will also be a spectator gallery, the officials said.

Bhooshan has instructed the developer to start the wrestling court soon and complete it on time, according to the officials.

