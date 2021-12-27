Two engineers killed in accident at hydropower project in Nepal

Two waterworks engineers have died in an accident at a hydropower project in east Nepal, officials said on Monday.

Trial runs were held at the 86-megawatt hydropower plant in Solukhumbu district, 160 km east of Kathmandu, on Sunday, when the penstock pipe of the project burst.

The deceased received grievous injuries from the force of the water and were said to have died on the spot. A third engineer is receiving treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Pampha Bhusal condoled the deaths.

