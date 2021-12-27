'ESK: REG # ORG: THANE # SLUG: UMC OFFICER ARRESTED – BRIBEUMC OFFICER ARRESTED – BRIBE Ulhasnagar civic official held by ACB for bribery

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-12-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 23:16 IST
Ulhasnagar civic official held by ACB for bribery
An Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) staffer was arrested in Thane district on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

The accused, identified as Anil Khaturani, demanded Rs 50,000 from a person for allowing some construction work and was pestering him for the remainder of the amount after taking Rs 25,000, he said.

He was held in a trap and has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

