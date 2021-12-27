Left Menu

Such drive against buses plying without proper permit was continued on the next three days and total 127 buses were prosecuted in New Delhi, Central, Eastern and Southern Ranges, out of which 25 were impounded, Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic Vivek Kishore said.Most of these buses carry contract carriage permit or All India Tourist Permit, he said.Explaining the permit system, the officer said that as per the contract carriage permit, they can pick passengers from one particular spot and drop them at a particular destination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 23:24 IST
Delhi: Action against over 100 buses for operating without proper permit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Traffic Police has taken action against more than 100 buses for operating without proper permit, officials said on Monday.

The action was taken during a drive conducted across several parts of the national capital, they said.

The drive against permit violations was started after information was received on December 23 regarding illegal plying of 'Daggamar Buses' at Dhaula Kuan, the officials said.

Based on inputs, the deputy commissioner of traffic (New Delhi Range) formed a team to prosecute illegally plying buses.

''Total 11 such buses were prosecuted, out of which seven were impounded for permit violation during an on the spot drive against buses plying without proper permit. Such drive against buses plying without proper permit was continued on the next three days and total 127 buses were prosecuted in New Delhi, Central, Eastern and Southern Ranges, out of which 25 were impounded,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore said.

Most of these buses carry contract carriage permit or All India Tourist Permit, he said.

Explaining the permit system, the officer said that as per the contract carriage permit, they can pick passengers from one particular spot and drop them at a particular destination. ''They are not allowed to pick and drop passengers between originating point and their destination. However, they pick up passengers for different destinations by offering single seat, thereby violating contract carriage permit conditions. Since these buses are violating the permit conditions, they are prosecuted under relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act,'' he said. The Delhi Traffic Police said they will continue the action against such violations in future also.

