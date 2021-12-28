Science News Roundup: Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses; E.O. Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies at 92 and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson

Here are five facts about American biologist, naturalist and environmentalist E.O. Wilson, hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, who died on Sunday at age 92 : * A young Wilson lost most of his vision in his right eye when it was cut by a fish's fin. He said the injury led him to concentrate on ants and other insects because he could examine them up close with his good eye, given that he had trouble spotting larger animals in open areas.

Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses

Chinese citizens lashed out online against billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk's Starlink programme. The satellites from Starlink Internet Services, a division of Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, had two "close encounters" with the Chinese space station on July 1 and Oct. 21, according to a document submitted by China earlier this month to the U.N.'s space agency.

E.O. Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies at 92

E.O. Wilson, an American naturalist dubbed the modern day Darwin whose interest in ants led him to conclusions about human nature being directed by genetics rather than culture, died on Sunday at the age of 92, his foundation said. Alongside British naturalist David Attenborough, Wilson was considered one of the world's leading authorities on natural history and conservation.

