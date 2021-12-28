Left Menu

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

The third and final maneuver, MCC-2, performed 29 days after launch, will insert Webb into the optimum orbit around L2, a location in space where gravity from the Sun and Earth balance the orbital motion of a satellite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-12-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:12 IST
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAWebb)
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has completed its second mid-course correction (MCC) burn, 60 hours after liftoff. The second MCC maneuver (MCC-1b) lasted 9 minutes and 27 seconds and is one of three planned course corrections to adjust the telescope's trajectory toward the second Lagrange point, commonly known as L2.

The third and final maneuver, MCC-2, performed 29 days after launch, will insert Webb into the optimum orbit around L2, a location in space where gravity from the Sun and Earth balance the orbital motion of a satellite.

Additionally, Webb has also passed the altitude of the Moon and is cruising through space towards the second Lagrange point.

Webb is the world's largest and most powerful space science telescope designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy. It will explore every phase of cosmic history - from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope, folded in the Ariane 5 rocket, was launched on December 25, 2021, at 7:20 am EST from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The space observatory will take about a month to reach its destination - L2.

Update 1

The mission operations team has successfully deployed and latched into place the Webb's forward and aft Unitized Pallet Structures, marking the beginning of the observatory's major structural deployments and also the beginning of the sunshield deployment phase.

According to NASA, the forward pallet deployment was concluded at approximately 1:21 p.m. EST while the aft pallet deployment was completed at 7:27 p.m. EST

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021