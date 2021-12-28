Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has completed its second mid-course correction (MCC) burn, 60 hours after liftoff. The second MCC maneuver (MCC-1b) lasted 9 minutes and 27 seconds and is one of three planned course corrections to adjust the telescope's trajectory toward the second Lagrange point, commonly known as L2.

The third and final maneuver, MCC-2, performed 29 days after launch, will insert Webb into the optimum orbit around L2, a location in space where gravity from the Sun and Earth balance the orbital motion of a satellite.

Additionally, Webb has also passed the altitude of the Moon and is cruising through space towards the second Lagrange point.

It's been a busy evening! Not only did we just complete our second burn, but #NASAWebb also passed the altitude of the Moon as it keeps cruising on to the second Lagrange point to #UnfoldTheUniverse. Bye, @NASAMoon! 👋 🌑 pic.twitter.com/IStul0fwFB — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 28, 2021

Webb is the world's largest and most powerful space science telescope designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy. It will explore every phase of cosmic history - from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope, folded in the Ariane 5 rocket, was launched on December 25, 2021, at 7:20 am EST from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The space observatory will take about a month to reach its destination - L2.

