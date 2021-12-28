Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-12-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 13:42 IST
Unseasonal showers witnessed in parts of Gujarat; IMD predicts drop in minimum temperature
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As unseasonal showers hit parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts, the meteorological department has predicted a fall in minimum temperature from Wednesday, an official said on Tuesday.

At least 32 talukas in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Kutch, Aravalli, Patan, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Mehsana districts received rainfall on Monday night, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Kankraj and Posina talukas of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts received the highest 21 mm and 12 mm rainfall, around midnight, the SEOC stated.

The unseasonal rainfall has become a cause for concern among farmers, who are worried about damages to their standing crop.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rainfall is very likely in Dahod, Panchmahal, Mahisagar and Aravalli districts on Tuesday, and subsequently there will be dry weather. Isolated pockets in the districts of Kutch, Rajkot and Porbandar will witness dense fog, it was stated.

The state is also likely to witness a fall in minimum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius from Wednesday, the IMD forecast said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

