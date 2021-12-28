Hindware Launches Aspiro Faucet Range Across Pan India

With HindwareAspiro series, having a premium bathroom now becomes more affordable Delhi, India – Business Wire India Hindware, a leader in complete bathroom solutions, launched the Aspiro series in a never before new unveiling event, held offline & online, reaching out to thousands of dealers in a single day. Dealers from across India joined the event held at 8 locations and others joined online as well to make the launch a success. The new Aspiro series has a range of faucets with premium design at an affordable price point. The ‘Aspiro’ series is an assortment of faucets, mixers and diverters for kitchen and bathrooms, engineered with the highest quality material.

Hindware’s new Aspiro Collection will bring elegance to bath environments in the home, hospitality, and commercial settings, at the most economical price. With the premium materials and high-quality construction, the range will ensure owners worry-free performance for years to come.

Hindware’sAspiro series will cater to commercial and household applications, that fit a broader range of needs and budgets. They are designed for all possible bathroom and kitchen product types, one design with endless possibilities. giving any space a personality of its own.

The Aspiro range is set to break the perception that a brand and a good design comes with a price tag and are even ready to give a tough fight to the unorganised sector.

Commenting on the launch of the product series, Mr. Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath Business, Brilloca, said, “At Hindware we believe in setting new trends and improving lives by offering more than just products, and hence we’re excited to introduce the all-new ‘Aspiro’ range of premium quality faucets, mixers, and washbasins. The category offers premium quality, while also being budget-friendly making the attractive yet affordable faucet range a value for money proposition for any kitchen or bathroom. With this launch, Hindware aims to tap consumers in the entry-level segment who aspire to have high-quality and superior design products without excessively stretching their budget.” The launch event for ‘Aspiro’ was held in eight major cities namely, Delhi, Jalandhar, Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. The event was attended by distributors and major dealers from each location and thousands of dealers connected virtually as well.

This will be the most comprehensive range covering all application areas such as: Washbasin Area Single Liver Mixers and Pillar Cocks Shower Area Diverters, Spout and Wall Mixers W/C Area and Addons Bib Cock, Flush Cock, Angle Valve and Concealed Stop Cock Kitchen Area Sink Mixer and Sink Cock In total, the range comprises of 34 SKUs which is one of the highest for any design in the industry.

For more information on price, availability and warranty visit https://www.hindwarehomes.com/ About Brilloca Brilloca, makers of the iconic brand ‘Hindware’, is a leading Building Products company in the country. Brilloca has a versatile range of best-in-class bathware products that cater to a wide cross-section of the customers with a strong portfolio of leading innovative brands across the value chain such as Queo - the luxury brand, Alchymi - the super-premium brand, Hindware Italian Collection and Hindware - the premium brands and Benelave- the mass segment brands. Brilloca also houses ‘TRUFLO by Hindware’, plastic pipes and fittings business that comprises PVC, CPVC, UPVC and SWR pipes catering to the building segment. The company is present in the premium and super-premium tiles business with the brand ‘Neom- Neo modern Tiles by Hindware’.

