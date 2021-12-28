Left Menu

All six of family die of asphyxiation in Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:40 IST
All six members of a family, including three children, were suffocated to death after inhaling gas emanating from their heater while they were asleep in their house in northwest Pakistan, rescue authorities said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Gulshan Colony of Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday when the supply of gas was restored in the heater after gas load shedding.

The family had accidentally left the heater on and suffocated to death in their sleep when gas emanated from the heater, they said.

The dead bodies were shifted to district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

