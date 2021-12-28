Left Menu

Snowfall at Himalayan temples, cloudy weather in plains

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-12-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 18:59 IST
The Himalayan temples of Badrinath and Kedarnath received fresh snowfall on Tuesday making it chillier in the lower areas where the sky remained overcast for most of the day.

Dehradun was also colder with the sun making only a brief appearance at noon.

Snowfall continues intermittently in Badrinath while Kedarnath received a light snowfall in the morning, the Disaster Management office here said.

The weather was cloudy in most of the towns located in the plains including Dehradun where people lit bonfires in the evening to beat the chill.

Mukteshwar was the coldest with a minimum of 1.6 degree Celsius followed by Almora with a minimum of 2.4 degree Celsius, Tehri 2.8 degree Celsius, Dehradun 6.1 degree Celsius and Pantnagar 7.5 degree C, the MeT office said.

