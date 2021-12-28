Left Menu

The number of crime cases registered in Maharashtra has come down from 5,09,433 in calendar year 2019 to 4,58,667 in 2021 so far, a drop of over 50,000 cases, Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said on Tuesday.Responding to questions raised by members in the state Legislative Council, Desai, however, said he was not comparing figures of 2020 as that year had seen an unprecedented coronavirus-induced lockdown.The calendar year 2019 saw 5,09,433 criminal cases being registered by the police.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:41 IST
Maha: Crime cases registered in 2021 almost 51,000 less than 2019 figures
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The number of crime cases registered in Maharashtra has come down from 5,09,433 in calendar year 2019 to 4,58,667 in 2021 so far, a drop of over 50,000 cases, Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said on Tuesday.

Responding to questions raised by members in the state Legislative Council, Desai, however, said he was not comparing figures of 2020 as that year had seen an unprecedented coronavirus-induced lockdown.

''The calendar year 2019 saw 5,09,433 criminal cases being registered by the police. In the current year, 4,58,667 criminal cases have been registered so far, which is a drop of some 50,966 cases,'' he said.

''I am aware most of 2020 was under unprecedented lockdown. Very few people stepped out. Hence, I am not using those numbers for comparison. There are some 17-18 heads under which these cases have been registered. Under most of these heads, there is a drop in cases registered in 2021 in comparison to 2019,'' he informed the Council.

He added that cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had dropped from 2,800 in 2019 to 2,628 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

