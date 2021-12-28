UP: 3 bodies found on bridge in Prayagraj

Bodies of three people, including two brothers, were found on a bridge on the Belan river here in Uttar Pradesh, with police suspecting they were killed in a road accident.

Information about the bodies was received at the Korwa police station late Monday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit said on Tuesday.

Reports suggest that the weather on Monday was very bad in the area and there was thick fog over the river, the officer said, adding that three were on a motorcycle and it is suspected that they met with an accident.

Heavy fog in the area could have led to the accident, the SP said.

Some locals, however, suspect that this is a case of murder. The matter is being probed and family members of the deceased are being questioned, Dixit said.

The actual cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem, he said, adding that the bodies were retrieved after family members and locals, who staged a protest, were pacified.

They have demanded financial compensation, the SP said.

The deceased have been identified as brothers Vikas (25) and Aakash (22), and Santosh Adivasi (19). They are residents of Gajadharpur in Korwa, police said.

