Tigress found dead in Pench Reserve; no injury marks on body

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tigress was found dead on Tuesday morning in Saleghat range in Pench Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra, an official said.

The tigress, which was around 8-9 years of age and was officially known as T-35, was found dead in Compartment 635 in Pathar Beat, he said.

''On receiving videos which showed the tigress exhibiting unusual behaviour, a team was sent, but the big cat was found dead this morning. There are no injury marks and the cause of death will be known from the post mortem,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

