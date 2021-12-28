Left Menu

DRDO hands over tech to pvt firms for production of cold-weather clothing for armed forces

Chairman of DRDO G Satheesh Reddy handed over technology for indigenous extreme cold weather clothing system ECWS to five Indian companies on December 27, the defence ministry said.

Updated: 28-12-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:11 IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over to five Indian companies indigenously-developed technology for producing extreme cold-weather clothing for the armed forces.

The technology was handed over as part of the government's efforts to hand-hold Indian defence firms to produce high-quality products required by the armed forces. ''Chairman of DRDO G Satheesh Reddy handed over technology for indigenous extreme cold weather clothing system (ECWS) to five Indian companies on December 27,'' the defence ministry said. It said the ECWS is required by the Indian Army for its sustained operations in glacier and Himalayan peaks. Till recently, the Army has been importing extreme cold weather clothing and related items for the troops deployed in high altitude regions. ''The DRDO designed ECWCS is an ergonomically designed modular technical clothing with improved thermal insulation and physiological comfort based on the insulation required at various ambient climatic conditions in Himalayan regions during different levels of physical activity,'' the ministry said in a statement.

It said the three-layered ECWCS is designed to suitably provide thermal insulation over a temperature ranging from 15 degrees Celsius to minus 50 degree celsius.

