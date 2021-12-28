Body of newborn girl found in canal in Haryana

A newborn girl was allegedly tied to a stone and thrown into a canal in the Kosli area here, police said.

Passersby saw the body afloat in the canal on Tuesday and informed the police, they said.

A police team reached the spot and took the body to its possession, a police official said.

Police said the girl was two days old.

"We have kept the body in the mortuary and are trying for its identification. An FIR has been registered against an unidentified culprit at Kosli police station," said Station House Officer Manoj Kumar.

