Illegal multi-storey building pulled down in Kalyan-Dombivali

An illegal ground floor-plus-five storey building in Kalyan-Dombivali civic limits in Thane district was demolished on Tuesday, an official said.

The people staying there were asked to vacate after which the structure was pulled down on the order of civic commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi, he added.

The building was razed in March but the owner went ahead and rebuilt it, he said.

