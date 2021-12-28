Left Menu

Illegal multi-storey building pulled down in Kalyan-Dombivali

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An illegal ground floor-plus-five storey building in Kalyan-Dombivali civic limits in Thane district was demolished on Tuesday, an official said.

The people staying there were asked to vacate after which the structure was pulled down on the order of civic commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi, he added.

The building was razed in March but the owner went ahead and rebuilt it, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

