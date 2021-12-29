Left Menu

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Egyptian cities

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, the country's Geodynamic Institute said. Egyptian authorities reported the quake was felt in some of the country's cities. The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), the EMSC said. Greece's Geodynamic Institute said the depth was 42.7 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, the country's Geodynamic Institute said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier registered the tremor at 6.1. Egyptian authorities reported the quake was felt in some of the country's cities. The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), the EMSC said. Greece's Geodynamic Institute said the depth was 42.7 km.

