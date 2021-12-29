Left Menu

Earthquake measuring 4.4 on richter scale hits Bikaner in Rajasthan

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

ANI | Bikaner (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-12-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 13:22 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 25 kilometres and occurred at around 10:25 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 29-12-2021, 10:25:21 IST, Lat: 29.77 & Long: 70.02, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 374km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," NCS said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

