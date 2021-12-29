REC arm hands over Kallam Transmission SPV to IndiGrid firms' consortium

State-run REC on Wednesday said that its arm REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) has handed over special purpose vehicle Kallam Transmission Ltd to a consortium of infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid firms.

The SPV has been set up for the construction of a transmission system for evacuating power from RE projects in Osmanabad area (1 GW) in Maharashtra.

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd, handed over the project specific SPV to the consortium of IndiGrid 1 Limited and IndiGrid 2 Limited on 28th December, 2021, a company statement said.

According to the statement the consortium of IndiGrid 1 Limited and IndiGrid 2 Limited has been the successful bidder of the inter-state transmission project.

The selection of successful bidder was carried out through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)