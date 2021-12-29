Westerly low-pressure system causing rain in Nepal and snowfall in the highlands

A westerly low-pressure system has resulted in heavy snowfall in the highlands and persistent rain across Nepal since Tuesday evening, causing temperatures to plummet drastically and the cancellation of domestic flights, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. "A turbulence in the weather was caused by the westerly low-pressure system that has resulted in rainfall in most parts of the country and snowfall in the hills, including in the hill stations surrounding the Kathmandu Valley since Tuesday evening," the Meteorological Forecasting Division said. Locals and tourists made a dash for hill-stations such as Chandragiri, Nagarkot and Phulchowki near Kathmandu to enjoy the snowfall. However, the Meteorological Forecasting Division has issued an alert for the next 24 hours and urged citizens to take all necessary safety protocols in view of the drop in temperatures.

The persistent rains and snowfall have caused cancellation of domestic flights to Pohkra, Lukla, Bhojpur and Taplejung, an official of the Meteorological Forecasting Division said. According to the Division's data, Kathmandu's minimum temperature has plunged to 3.56 degree Celsius, with the maximum touching upto 15.2 degree Celsius. Normal life took a hit in the hilly terrains of Bajhang, Manang, Doti, Rasuwa and Myagdi districts, which remained enveloped under a thick blanket of snow since Tuesday evening.

