Woman found burnt to death in North Paravur, younger sister missing

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman was found burnt to death under mysterious circumstances at her home in North Paravur area of Ernakulam district with her younger sister still missing since the incident, police said on Wednesday.

An officer of North Paravur Police Station told PTI that efforts were on to trace the younger sister of the victim and till she is found it would be difficult to say whether it was a murder or a suicide.

The officer said the inquest and post-mortem proceedings were over and the only thing that could be definitively said right now was that the death was caused due to burning.

He also said that the victim's sister was undergoing treatment for mental illness.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the parents of the sister were not at home.

The parents had gone to the hospital when the incident occurred, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

