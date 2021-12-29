Left Menu

At 2.2 degrees Celsius Fatehpur in Sikar district coldest place in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:10 IST
At 2.2 degrees Celsius Fatehpur in Sikar district coldest place in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minimum temperature dropped at several places due to rain and cold winds in parts of state, a MeT department official said here. Fatehpur of Sikar district was recorded the coldest on Tuesday night with a temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Rain was also recorded at many places, including Kota, Dabok, Dholpur and Chittorgarh.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature dropped by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

Minimum temperature was recorded at 4.3 degrees in Churu, 4.8 degrees in Sangaria, 5.8 degrees in Pilani, 6.4 degrees in Sikar, 7.3 degrees in Ganganagar and 7.5 degrees in Nagaur.

The capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 9.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature is likely to drop further by 2 to 4 degrees in the coming days, while fog will persist in the northern districts of Rajasthan.

There is also a possibility of cold wave at some places in the northern districts on December 31 and January 1, the MeT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021