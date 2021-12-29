At 2.2 degrees Celsius Fatehpur in Sikar district coldest place in Rajasthan

Minimum temperature dropped at several places due to rain and cold winds in parts of state, a MeT department official said here. Fatehpur of Sikar district was recorded the coldest on Tuesday night with a temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Rain was also recorded at many places, including Kota, Dabok, Dholpur and Chittorgarh.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature dropped by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

Minimum temperature was recorded at 4.3 degrees in Churu, 4.8 degrees in Sangaria, 5.8 degrees in Pilani, 6.4 degrees in Sikar, 7.3 degrees in Ganganagar and 7.5 degrees in Nagaur.

The capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 9.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature is likely to drop further by 2 to 4 degrees in the coming days, while fog will persist in the northern districts of Rajasthan.

There is also a possibility of cold wave at some places in the northern districts on December 31 and January 1, the MeT said.

