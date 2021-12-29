Minister paints rosy picture of handloom, powerloom sector

Erode (TN), Dec 29: All the 188 handloom weavers cooperative societies and 50 powerloom weavers cooperatives are functioning smoothly and efficiently in the district, said a Tamil Nadu Minister. At the inauguration of an exhibition of handloom and powerloom products here on Wednesday, S. Muthusamy, the Urban Development and Housing Minister, said 40 weavers cooperatives are participating in the expo and 73 stalls installed. Usual rebate would be given to the buyers, he said, adding that the 100 per cent of handloom products and 70 per cent of powerloom products were being marketed. The exposition lasts for 15 days.

