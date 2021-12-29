Left Menu

GNIDA imposes Rs 2.16 lakh penalty on housing society over improper waste management

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:18 IST
GNIDA imposes Rs 2.16 lakh penalty on housing society over improper waste management
  • Country:
  • India

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Wednesday slapped a penalty of Rs 2.16 lakh on a group housing society for improper waste management on its premises, officials said.

The action was taken against the Sri Radha Sky Garden society in Sector 16B of Greater Noida West on the instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan following complaints by its residents, the officials said.

''The penalty has been imposed by the Public Health Department of the GNIDA. During inspection, the team found waste was being thrown haphazardly without proper disposal. Hence, a fine of Rs 2.16 lakh was imposed on the society,'' a GNIDA official said.

Public Health Department in-charge Salil Yadav said instructions have been issued to the society's builder to deposit the fine amount in the account of the Greater Noida Authority within the stipulated time.

If the society does not start proper waste management soon, it has been warned that the penalty will be doubled, he said.

The officer said Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, are applicable in Greater Noida under which bulk waste generators, such as group housing societies, educational institutions, etc., have to dispose of the garbage on their own.

The authority only picks up the inert waste that cannot be recycled and for that, a prescribed fee has to be paid, Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021