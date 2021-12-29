US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice

The parents of a girl killed in a clothing store dressing room by a Los Angeles police officer's stray bullet last week called for justice on Tuesday, the day after police released video showing the chaotic moments leading to the fatal shooting. The 14-year-old girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was inadvertently shot dead in a North Hollywood store on Dec. 23 when a police officer opened fire on a man who was bludgeoning another shopper after accosting and menacing several others.

Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules

A U.S. judge on Tuesday allowed a criminal case relating to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack to move forward, declining to dismiss charges against four members of the far-right Proud Boys group. In a written ruling https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21170590/proud-boys.pdf, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected arguments by the four Proud Boys defendants that obstruction charges should be thrown out.

Former U.S. Senate majority leader Harry Reid dies at 82

Harry Reid, the pugnacious son of a Nevada hard-rock miner who rose from poverty to become the U.S. Senate majority leader and earned a reputation as a fierce partisan fighter during an era of political gridlock in Washington, died on Tuesday. He was 82. Reid, a former amateur boxer who represented Nevada in the U.S. Congress as a Democrat for more than three decades, died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, his wife of 62 years, Landra, said in a statement.

Fifth victim dies in Denver shooting rampage; gunman identified

A hotel clerk gravely wounded in a Denver-area shooting spree died on Tuesday, bringing to five the number of people killed in Monday night's rampage by a gunman, who was slain by police, authorities said. Police in Denver and the adjacent suburb of Lakewood announced the latest death at a news briefing a day after the rampage, which spanned both municipalities and two tattoo shops.

U.S. coronavirus cases hit record high

The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the United States has hit a record high of 258,312 over the past seven days, according to a Reuters tally. The previous peak for the seven-day moving average was a figure of 250,141 recorded on Jan. 8 of this year.

Gregarious NFL Hall of Fame coach John Madden dies at 85

John Madden, the beefy, exuberant Super Bowl-winning coach of the Oakland Raiders who became one of America's best-known TV sports announcers and lent his name to a wildly successful football video game franchise, died on Tuesday at age 85, the National Football League (NFL) said. The league said he died "unexpectedly" but did not provide further details.

Appeals court puts part of ruling against New York Times coverage of Project Veritas on hold

A New York state appeals court on Tuesday put on hold part of a trial judge's decision blocking the New York Times from reporting on documents prepared by a lawyer for the conservative activist group Project Veritas. Justice William Ford of the Appellate Division in Brooklyn said the Times does not have to turn over or destroy its copies of documents prepared by Project Veritas' in-house lawyer Benjamin Barr while it appeals the coverage ban.

Maxwell jury to resume deliberations after judge warns of Omicron risk

The jury in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial was set to resume deliberations on Wednesday, after the judge in the case warned of an increasing risk of a mistrial due to the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. After a fourth full day of deliberations, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said on Tuesday a positive COVID-19 case among jurors would "(put) at risk our ability to complete this trial."

Delta, Alaska cancel hundreds of flights due to bad weather, Omicron cases

U.S carriers Delta Air Lines and Alaska Air Group cancelled hundreds of flights on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions and rising cases of the Omicron variant. Delta said it expected to cancel more than 250 of 4,133 scheduled flights on Tuesday, while Alaska cancelled 170 flights across its network and warned of more cancellations and delays throughout the week.

Baked Alaska - record December warmth and winter rains

An unusual winter warm spell in Alaska has brought daytime temperatures soaring past 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.5°C) and torrents of rain at a time of year normally associated with bitter cold and fluffy snow. At the island community of Kodiak, the air temperature at a tidal gauge hit 67 F (19.4°C) degrees on Sunday, the highest December reading ever recorded in Alaska, said scientist Rick Thoman of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)