Niti Aayog to hold national-level workshop on bamboo development on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:30 IST
Government think-tank Niti Aayog will hold a day-long national-level workshop on bamboo development on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The statement said Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Kumar and Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat will inaugurate the workshop.

Several stakeholders from India and abroad will attend the workshop to understand the opportunities and challenges in bamboo development, explore missing linkages in the entire value-chain of the bamboo sector, and accordingly develop strategies and a road map for the sector, it added.

To scale up the utilisation and commercialisation of bamboo, the statement said the Niti Aayog is in the process of formulating pragmatic policies/ technologies for the holistic development of the Indian bamboo industry.

