Dhami inaugurates U'khand's first crocodile trail in Khatima

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:37 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated Uttarakhand's first crocodile trail at Kakra and a jungle safari in Surai ecotourism zone in Terai east forest division in Khatima, saying they will generate employment opportunities for locals besides boosting tourism activities in the area.

Situated on the western fringe of Surai eco-tourism zone, Kakra canal is the habitat of marsh crocodiles - a species that has become extinct in countries such as Bhutan and Myanmar.

The canal is home to more than 100 marsh crocodiles at present.

Channelling and fencing of the canal has been done for up to four km to build the Kakra crocodile trail. Three viewpoints and several watch towers have been erected around the canal to facilitate safe viewing of the crocodiles.

Dhami also launched a jungle safari trail through the Surai ecotourism zone which is known for its rich biodiversity.

Citing its rich biodiversity, Dhami said it can create direct and indirect employment opportunities for locals.

The locals can become gipsy owners, drivers and guides for the 40 km long safari trail, the Chief Minister said.

More than 150 bird species, 125 mammal species and 20 types of reptiles inhabit the 40-km scenic trail, he said.

Khatima is the chief minister's assembly constituency.

