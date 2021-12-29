Heavy rainfall, hail storm likely in several Odisha districts

The Met office on Wednesday forecast hail storm and heavy rain in parts of Odisha till Thursday morning.

Light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many places across the state till Wednesday morning, with heavy downpour in Bargah and Sambalpur, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

It issued a yellow warning for hail storm and heavy rain over Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

There is forecast of dense fog in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts till Friday morning, the Met office said. “No large change in minimum temperature during the next two days and gradual fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the subsequent three days,” it added.

