J-K L-G chairs meeting to discuss new Yatri Bhawan project for Amarnath pilgrims

Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board to discuss new projects of construction of yatri bhawans for Amarnath pilgrimage at various places in the Union territory.

He discussed various issues related to new yatri niwas bhawans at Srinagar, Jammu, and Ramban, a spokesman of Raj Bhawan said.

Sinha had in November laid the foundation stone for Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board's (SASB) Tirth Yatri Niwas at Majeen in Jammu. The yatri niwas with a capacity of more than 3,200 pilgrims is under construction at Chandrakot in Ramban, and the foundation for another Yatri Niwas with a capacity of about 2,800 passengers was laid in August in Srinagar.

