Left Menu

J-K L-G chairs meeting to discuss new Yatri Bhawan project for Amarnath pilgrims

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:25 IST
J-K L-G chairs meeting to discuss new Yatri Bhawan project for Amarnath pilgrims
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board to discuss new projects of construction of yatri bhawans for Amarnath pilgrimage at various places in the Union territory.

He discussed various issues related to new yatri niwas bhawans at Srinagar, Jammu, and Ramban, a spokesman of Raj Bhawan said.

Sinha had in November laid the foundation stone for Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board's (SASB) Tirth Yatri Niwas at Majeen in Jammu. The yatri niwas with a capacity of more than 3,200 pilgrims is under construction at Chandrakot in Ramban, and the foundation for another Yatri Niwas with a capacity of about 2,800 passengers was laid in August in Srinagar.

PTI AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los ...

 Global
4
Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to touch 190-200 mln

Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to to...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021