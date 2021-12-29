Maha: Untimely rains, hailstorm, lighting damage crops, kill cattle in several Vidarbha districts

Left Menu

Untimely rain and hailstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday damaged standing crops, killed several heads of cattle in various districts of Vidarbha in MaharashTra, officials said.A 10-year-old boy died in a lightning strike on Tuesday in Bhandara, they added.Villages in Bhandara, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Nagpur, Gadchiroli districts witnessed hailstorm and untimely rains over the past two days, they said.In Buldhana, as per preliminary information, around 3,697 hectares of standing crops like corn, wheat, jowar, tur have been damaged, apart from vegetables, banana, papaya etc.In Yavatmal, villages like Kotamba, Pimpri, Umri were worst affected.

PTI | Nagpur-Yavatmal-Buldhana | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Untimely rain and hailstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday damaged standing crops, killed several heads of cattle in various districts of Vidarbha in MaharashTra, officials said.

A 10-year-old boy died in a lightning strike on Tuesday in Bhandara, they added.

Villages in Bhandara, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Nagpur, Gadchiroli districts witnessed hailstorm and untimely rains over the past two days, they said.

''In Buldhana, as per preliminary information, around 3,697 hectares of standing crops like corn, wheat, jowar, tur have been damaged, apart from vegetables, banana, papaya etc.

In Yavatmal, villages like Kotamba, Pimpri, Umri were worst affected. Around 6,000 hectare of farm land has been damaged in Yavatmal, which also saw deaths of cattle and poultry,'' an official said.

The Bhandara District Information office (DIO) said Rabi crops in Pavni, Tumsar, Mohadi, Sakoli, Lakhni and Lakhandur talukas have been destroyed.

''A 10-year-old boy died on Tuesday after being struck by lightning while working with his father in their farm in Shivni village of Mohadi taluka. His father was injured while one bovine was killed,'' an official from Bhandara district said.

A senior official from the agriculture department told PTI that Narkhed, Katol, Ashti, Arvi regions in Nagpur district witnessed hailstorm on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and light rainfall in some places in the Vidarbha region.

