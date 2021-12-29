Left Menu

Maha: FIR against 15 persons for illegal sale of 409 acres of Waqf land in Beed

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 23:29 IST
Maha: FIR against 15 persons for illegal sale of 409 acres of Waqf land in Beed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against 15 persons, including officials of the revenue department, for illegal sale of 409 acres and five guntha (each guntha being equal to 0.025 acre) of Waqf land in Maharashtra's Beed district by creating forged documents as well as government stamp and seals, police said on Wednesday. The offence was registered under IPC sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 and section 52 (A) of Waqf Rules at Shivajinagar police station on the complaint of the district Waqf officer on Wednesday, an official said.

According to the complaint, accused persons created fake and forged documents, duplicate stamp and seals of government officials and illegally sold 409 acre and 5 guntha land from a parcel of 796 acres and 37 guntha, he said.

The accused include the then deputy collector, revenue assistants, talathi, tehsildar and officials of revenue department, with some of them also transferring land in the name of self and kin, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los ...

 Global
4
Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to touch 190-200 mln

Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to to...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021