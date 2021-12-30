Rajasthan sees dip in minimum temperatures

Minimum temperatures dipped in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday with Sikar's Fatehpur recording 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

Karauli recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius, while Churu, Sangaira (Hanumangarh), Alwar, Pilani and Ganganagar recorded 2.5, 3.4, 4, 4.6 and 5.8 degrees celsius respectively, according to the meteorological department here.

At other places night temperatures were above six degrees Celsius.

The weather office predicted further dip in the night temperatures in Jhunjhunu Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Dausa and Jaipur districts during the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)