Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 18:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: 'You've won your weight in oysters!' - note in shells stops thieves
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

When thieves stole three tonnes of oysters from French shellfish farmer Christophe Guinot, he came up with a solution: planting secret notes inside oyster shells to help police track down the thieves. Since Guinot put the method in place in 2016, he says there have been no new oyster thefts on his farm. "It has had a dissuasive effect," the 60-year-old, from Leucate in southern France, told Reuters.

