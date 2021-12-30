Left Menu

MP to experience cold wave conditions on New Year; IMD issues alerts

Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness chilly weather conditions on the eve of the New Year with the IMD on Thursday issuing four yellow alerts warning of a cold wave in the state.The alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department IMD also warn of thick fog and ground frost accumulation.Cold weather conditions have already started prevailing in parts of the state as the lowest minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius was recorded in four districts Raisen, Dhar, Gwalior and Guna - on Thursday morning, an IMD official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 18:32 IST
MP to experience cold wave conditions on New Year; IMD issues alerts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness chilly weather conditions on the eve of the New Year with the IMD on Thursday issuing four yellow alerts warning of a cold wave in the state.

The alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warn of thick fog and ground frost accumulation.

Cold weather conditions have already started prevailing in parts of the state as the lowest minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius was recorded in four districts – Raisen, Dhar, Gwalior and Guna - on Thursday morning, an IMD official said. Cold wave is likely to sweep isolated places of eight districts, including Gwalior, Raisen, Seoni and Sagar, in the next two days starting Friday morning, the department said. Another yellow alert forecast cold days at isolated places of 23 districts, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Raisen, Datia and Mandla, in the next two days beginning Friday morning. According to the weather bureau, a 'cold day' is one when the minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius or below and the normal maximum temperature dips by at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The third alert warned of a thick fog engulfing isolated places of 22 districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa and Satna, in the next two days starting Friday morning. The last one warned of possible ground frost accumulation at three districts - Gwalior, Chhatarpur and Datia - on Friday. ''The chill that set in on Thursday is going to prevail in Madhya Pradesh for three or four days as the western disturbance that caused light rain in some parts of the state has withered,'' P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office told PTI.

He said that a new system due to western disturbance is expected to come up next week. At present, cold winds from north India have started blowing into Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that a few places in the state's four divisions - Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Shahdol and Rewa - saw light rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021