Wind-driven wildfires prompt evacuation order for Colorado town of 13,000

Wind-driven wildfires prompted an evacuation order on Thursday for the entire town of Superior, Colorado, a community of roughly 13,000 residents, according to Twitter feeds of the township and the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Boulder County. The evacuation order was issued for all residents of Superior by the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management, the town tweeted.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 02:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The evacuation order was issued for all residents of Superior by the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management, the town tweeted. Separately, the NWS office tweeted: "All Superior under an Evacuation ORDER. LEAVE NOW!" Thick smoke from wildfires threatening Superior and the adjacent community of Louisville, located on the eastern edge of the Rockies, was visible in Denver, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) to the south.

Wind gusts of up to 110 miles (177 km) per hour were reported in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service, which said fast-moving fires in the area were creating a "life-threatening situation" in the Superior and Louisville areas.

