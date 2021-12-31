Intense cold wave sweeps most places in Punjab, Haryana
Biting cold swept most places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits.
Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report here.
Karnal, Rohtak, Gurugram, Fatehabad, Panchkula and Bhiwani experienced a cold night recording respective minimum temperatures of 4.2 deg C, 4.2 deg C, 5 deg C, 4.3 deg C, 4.8 deg C and 4.9 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 4.7 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Rupnagar, Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, recorded respective lows of 4.8 deg C, 6 deg C, 4.8 deg C, 2.8 deg C, 4.8 deg C, 4.3 deg C and 5.6 degrees Celsius.
