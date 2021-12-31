PCB examining study on transboundary pollutants worsening Bengal air quality

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board is examining a study that showed around 51 percent of the overall load of pollutants in the state's air comes from beyond its border, including 21 percent from Bangladesh, an official said Friday. The IIT Delhi study also mentioned that transboundary pollutants worsen air quality of Kolkata and neighboring Gangetic Bengal districts but such findings have to be evaluated, he said. ''We have got the preliminary report from IIT Delhi recently. It says around 51 percent of the overall load of pollutants, mostly PM 2.5, in the air comes from beyond West Bengal's border. Of that, 21 percent has traveled across the eastern international boundary,'' the PCB official told PTI. The study by IIT Delhi was commissioned by the pollution watchdog, and it identified PM 2.5 as the primary pollutant, he said.

Striking a different note, environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh said, ''This is not true always due to wind pattern. Poor road conditions, traffic jams, garbage burning, coal-fired thermal power stations, and uncovered construction materials in the state are the root causes for air pollution.''

