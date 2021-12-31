Haryana govt transfers 7 IAS, 63 state services officers

In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government Friday issued transfer and posting orders of seven IAS and 63 state civil services officers with immediate effect.

Among the IAS officers transferred include Sonepat Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dharmender Singh who will now serve as the special secretary to government, Haryana Cooperation Department, according to an official statement.

Haryana Civil Services officers shuffled include Ashima Sangwan, Rewari Additional Deputy Commissioner and District Resources Information Officer and District Municipal Commissioner, who has been posted as additional secretary to government, Technical Education Department. Nishu Singal, sub-divisional officer (civil)-cum-additional collector, Ambala Cantt and estate officer for management of government land in excised area, has been transferred as additional director, administration, Elementary Education, Haryana.

Mamta, sub-divisional officer (civil), Kalka, has been posted as district transport officer-cum-secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Panchkula.

Girish Kumar, sub-divisional officer (civil), Brara has been posted as district transport officer-cum-secretary, RTA, Kaithal.

Gauri Midha, district transport officer-cum-secretary, RTA, Ambala has been posted as joint CEO, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Faridabad.

Siddarth Dahiya, city magistrate, Gurgaon has been posted as sub divisional officer (civil), Rewari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)